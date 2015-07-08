Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-04-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|RIVERS, ARSENIO R
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/9/1990
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-04 01:49:00
|Court Case
|5902018242480
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (F)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|POWELL, DASHAWN HIKEEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/4/1997
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|252
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-04 11:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CROOKS, JARED OSTIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/6/1995
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-04 13:11:00
|Court Case
|5902018241851
|Charge Description
|FINANCIAL CARD FRAUD (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, MARVIN ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/8/1962
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-04 13:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018027818
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WEARSCH, KELSEY LYNN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/30/1994
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-04 00:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018242563
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00
|Name
|SANDERS, DEBRA VANESSA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/8/1962
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-04 10:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018242528
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|2500.00