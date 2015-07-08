Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Burnette, Amber Brooke
Arrest Date 12/04/2018
Court Case 201810460
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Burnette, Amber Brooke (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4420 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2018 12:30.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F

Name Carson, Vanessa Lanell
Arrest Date 12-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Carson, Vanessa Lanell (B /F/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2018 2:39:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Rubin, Joseph Victor
Arrest Date 12/04/2018
Court Case 201808653
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
Description Rubin, Joseph Victor (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2553 Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2018 13:03.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name Laney, Lisa Marie
Arrest Date 12-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Lisa Marie (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 6449 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2018 6:34:08 PM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Starling, Victor A
Arrest Date 12/04/2018
Court Case 201810471
Charge Fugitive (F),
Description Starling, Victor A (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 4109 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2018 15:11.
Arresting Officer Rucker, R D

Name Laney, Lisa Marie
Arrest Date 12-04-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Laney, Lisa Marie (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at 6449 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2018 6:41:52 PM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L