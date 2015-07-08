Below are the Union County arrests for 12-04-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Burnette, Amber Brooke
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2018
|Court Case
|201810460
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Burnette, Amber Brooke (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4420 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2018 12:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Austin, J F
|Name
|Carson, Vanessa Lanell
|Arrest Date
|12-04-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Carson, Vanessa Lanell (B /F/58) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2018 2:39:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Rubin, Joseph Victor
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2018
|Court Case
|201808653
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Rubin, Joseph Victor (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 2553 Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2018 13:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|Laney, Lisa Marie
|Arrest Date
|12-04-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Laney, Lisa Marie (W /F/30) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 6449 Old Monroe Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/4/2018 6:34:08 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Starling, Victor A
|Arrest Date
|12/04/2018
|Court Case
|201810471
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Starling, Victor A (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 4109 High Shoals Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/4/2018 15:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Rucker, R D
|Name
