Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-05-2018 of mecklenburg.

Name GARDNER, JOSHUA ALEXANDER
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/24/1996
Height 6.1
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-05 01:37:00
Court Case 1202013001783
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount

Name STEELE, STEVIE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/29/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 196
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-05 08:45:00
Court Case 5902018242744
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name WESTMORELAND, BENJAMIN FORREST
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/26/1990
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-05 13:10:00
Court Case 5902018242715
Charge Description SIMPLE POSSESS SCH III CS (M)
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name SEALS, JERMAINE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/10/1999
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-05 15:46:00
Court Case 5902017244013
Charge Description POSS/MANUFACTURE FRAUDULENT ID
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MITCHELL, TYRONE
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/13/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-05 02:30:00
Court Case 5902018224272
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 20000.00

Name TIMMONS, RASHEEDA LASTART
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/2/1993
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-05 10:11:00
Court Case 5902018242709
Charge Description POSS CS PRISON/JAIL PREMISES
Bond Amount 2500.00