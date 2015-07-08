Description

Goode, Michael Camden (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 2099 Hyde Park Dr/kinder Oak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/5/2018 20:31.