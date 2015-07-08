Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Smith, Karmen Keeley
Arrest Date 12/05/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1605 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 19:46.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Haywood, Troy Alexander
Arrest Date 12/05/2018
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Haywood, Troy Alexander (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 20:00.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Goode, Michael Camden
Arrest Date 12/05/2018
Court Case 201810513
Charge 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Poss Fwn/Lq/Mxbv While Under 21 (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 5) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
Description Goode, Michael Camden (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 2099 Hyde Park Dr/kinder Oak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/5/2018 20:31.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Allen, Anthony Louis
Arrest Date 12/05/2018
Court Case 201808691
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Allen, Anthony Louis (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 816 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 21:21.
Arresting Officer Leitner, P

Name Fletcher, Rachel Nicole
Arrest Date 12/05/2018
Court Case 201808701
Charge Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Fletcher, Rachel Nicole (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 21:53.
Arresting Officer Wallace, D L

Name Keziah, Dewey Clifton
Arrest Date 12/05/2018
Court Case 201810519
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3908 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 22:03.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D