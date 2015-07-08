Below are the Union County arrests for 12-05-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Smith, Karmen Keeley
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Karmen Keeley (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1605 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 19:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Haywood, Troy Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Haywood, Troy Alexander (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 20:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knight, J J
|Name
|Goode, Michael Camden
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2018
|Court Case
|201810513
|Charge
|1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Poss Fwn/Lq/Mxbv While Under 21 (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), And 5) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M),
|Description
|Goode, Michael Camden (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Drive After Consuming < 21 (M), 2) Driving While Impaired (M), 3) Poss Fwn/lq/mxbv While Under 21 (M), 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), and 5) Hit & Run – Leave Scene (M), at 2099 Hyde Park Dr/kinder Oak Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/5/2018 20:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Allen, Anthony Louis
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2018
|Court Case
|201808691
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Allen, Anthony Louis (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 816 Sanlee Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 21:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Leitner, P
|Name
|Fletcher, Rachel Nicole
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2018
|Court Case
|201808701
|Charge
|Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Fletcher, Rachel Nicole (W /F/42) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-felony (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 21:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Wallace, D L
|Name
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton
|Arrest Date
|12/05/2018
|Court Case
|201810519
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Keziah, Dewey Clifton (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3908 Austin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/5/2018 22:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D