Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-06-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LOWE, SINCLAIR LEROY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/24/1979
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-06 09:51:00
|Court Case
|3302018002262
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DIAZ, ERWIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/5/2000
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-06 14:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018242886
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, QUINTON ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/8/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-06 17:20:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MASON, CLINTON LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/13/1978
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-06 09:28:00
|Court Case
|5902018241576
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MALIK, AKEEM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/23/1962
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-06 15:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHERRILL, DEANDRE RAFAEL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/11/1994
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-06 13:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018242913
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|1500.00