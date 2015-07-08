Below are the Union County arrests for 12-06-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kisiah, James Robert
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2018
|Court Case
|201810545
|Charge
|1) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Kisiah, James Robert (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6717 Blackwood Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/6/2018 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Elliott, Michael Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Elliott, Michael Allen (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7607 Caspian Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/6/2018 20:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Morris, D W
|Name
|Watts, Franklin Heath
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2018
|Court Case
|201810545
|Charge
|Deliver Schedule Iv (F),
|Description
|Watts, Franklin Heath (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Deliver Schedule Iv (F), at 6717 Blackwood Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/6/2018 20:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Ciucevich Ii, K C
|Name
|Berrier, Anna Maraline
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|True Bill Of Indictment (Obt. Prop. By False Pret.) (F),
|Description
|Berrier, Anna Maraline (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (obt. Prop. By False Pret.) (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2018 10:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Plyler, D L
|Name
|Watts, Franklin Heath
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2018
|Court Case
|201810545
|Charge
|1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
|Description
|Watts, Franklin Heath (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/6/2018 21:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Gross, I
|Name
|Ritz, Cierra Marie
|Arrest Date
|12/06/2018
|Court Case
|201808705
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Ritz, Cierra Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 101 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2018 10:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M