Below are the Union County arrests for 12-06-2018.

Name Kisiah, James Robert
Arrest Date 12/06/2018
Court Case 201810545
Charge 1) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Kisiah, James Robert (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Sell Schedule Iv (F), 2) Deliver Schedule Iv (F), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 6717 Blackwood Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/6/2018 20:45.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Elliott, Michael Allen
Arrest Date 12/06/2018
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Elliott, Michael Allen (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 7607 Caspian Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/6/2018 20:45.
Arresting Officer Morris, D W

Name Watts, Franklin Heath
Arrest Date 12/06/2018
Court Case 201810545
Charge Deliver Schedule Iv (F),
Description Watts, Franklin Heath (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Deliver Schedule Iv (F), at 6717 Blackwood Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/6/2018 20:54.
Arresting Officer Ciucevich Ii, K C

Name Berrier, Anna Maraline
Arrest Date 12/06/2018
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (Obt. Prop. By False Pret.) (F),
Description Berrier, Anna Maraline (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (obt. Prop. By False Pret.) (F), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2018 10:25.
Arresting Officer Plyler, D L

Name Watts, Franklin Heath
Arrest Date 12/06/2018
Court Case 201810545
Charge 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) And 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F),
Description Watts, Franklin Heath (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M) and 2) Speeding To Elude Arrest (F), at 6350 Weddington Rd, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/6/2018 21:15.
Arresting Officer Gross, I

Name Ritz, Cierra Marie
Arrest Date 12/06/2018
Court Case 201808705
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Ritz, Cierra Marie (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 101 W Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/6/2018 10:44.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M