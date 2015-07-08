Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MUSE, DAVID
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/7/1988
Height 5.3
Weight 186
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-07 03:19:00
Court Case 5902018242799
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name MCDONALD, THOMAS UTAH
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 7/20/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-07 08:37:00
Court Case 5902018243040
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name HESTER, CHRISTOPHER
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 2/24/1998
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-07 12:00:00
Court Case 5902018018908
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MCALISTER, MARY MICHELLE
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/1/1986
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-07 03:43:00
Court Case 5902018243001
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name PATTERSON, LEON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/28/2002
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-07 10:56:00
Court Case 5902018243010
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount

Name HICKLEN, CHARLES LAMONT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 10/13/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-07 13:32:00
Court Case 5902018018126
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00