Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-07-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MUSE, DAVID
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/7/1988
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-07 03:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018242799
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|MCDONALD, THOMAS UTAH
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|7/20/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-07 08:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018243040
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH II CS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HESTER, CHRISTOPHER
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/24/1998
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-07 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018018908
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2000.00
|Name
|MCALISTER, MARY MICHELLE
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|3/1/1986
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-07 03:43:00
|Court Case
|5902018243001
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PATTERSON, LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/28/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-07 10:56:00
|Court Case
|5902018243010
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HICKLEN, CHARLES LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|10/13/1995
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-07 13:32:00
|Court Case
|5902018018126
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00