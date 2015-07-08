Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Waters, Montray Deon
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2018
|Court Case
|201808739
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 414 W Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2018 15:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|12-07-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 15:00, 12/7/2018. Reported: 15:00, 12/7/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Hutchinson, R L
|Name
|Gibson, Mario Ewan
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Burglary-2Nd Degree (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Mario Ewan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-2nd Degree (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1675 York Hwy 5, York, SC, on 12/7/2018 15:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Ng, A
|Name
|Wrenn, Phillip Earl
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Wrenn, Phillip Earl (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3541 Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/7/2018 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Barnhill, Katherine Renee
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Barnhill, Katherine Renee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2018 19:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Miller, J N
|Name
|Hudson, Donald Lewis
|Arrest Date
|12/07/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Hudson, Donald Lewis (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2018 00:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D