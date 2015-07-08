Below are the Union County arrests for 12-07-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Waters, Montray Deon
Arrest Date 12/07/2018
Court Case 201808739
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Waters, Montray Deon (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 414 W Talleyrand Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2018 15:21.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 12-07-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], on 15:00, 12/7/2018. Reported: 15:00, 12/7/2018.
Arresting Officer Hutchinson, R L

Name Gibson, Mario Ewan
Arrest Date 12/07/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Burglary-2Nd Degree (F) And 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Gibson, Mario Ewan (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Burglary-2nd Degree (F) and 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 1675 York Hwy 5, York, SC, on 12/7/2018 15:22.
Arresting Officer Ng, A

Name Wrenn, Phillip Earl
Arrest Date 12/07/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Wrenn, Phillip Earl (W /M/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3541 Pleasant Plains Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/7/2018 16:46.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Barnhill, Katherine Renee
Arrest Date 12/07/2018
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Barnhill, Katherine Renee (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2018 19:00.
Arresting Officer Miller, J N

Name Hudson, Donald Lewis
Arrest Date 12/07/2018
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Hudson, Donald Lewis (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at Us 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/7/2018 00:02.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D