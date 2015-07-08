Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|TRIBUE, JASON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/28/1961
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-10 10:00:00
|Court Case
|5902017017839
|Charge Description
|DWLR IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MURPHY, KAYLA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/2001
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|198
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-10 16:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018243365
|Charge Description
|DISORDERLY CONDUCT
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DELIGE, RASHAUN DRU
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/3/1997
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|240
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-10 12:49:00
|Court Case
|3102018702460
|Charge Description
|AID UNDERAGE PUR ALC BY > 21
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|NANCE, JONATHAN PAUL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/7/1975
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-10 15:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018243355
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR STALKING
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MOODY, JOHN TYQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1984
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-10 11:50:00
|Court Case
|5902017238014
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PRICE, DORIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/5/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-10 12:41:00
|Court Case
|5902018241675
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount