Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-10-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name TRIBUE, JASON
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/28/1961
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-10 10:00:00
Court Case 5902017017839
Charge Description DWLR IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MURPHY, KAYLA
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/11/2001
Height 5.5
Weight 198
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-10 16:07:00
Court Case 5902018243365
Charge Description DISORDERLY CONDUCT
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DELIGE, RASHAUN DRU
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 240
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-10 12:49:00
Court Case 3102018702460
Charge Description AID UNDERAGE PUR ALC BY > 21
Bond Amount 500.00

Name NANCE, JONATHAN PAUL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/7/1975
Height 6.5
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-10 15:37:00
Court Case 5902018243355
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR STALKING
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MOODY, JOHN TYQUAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/15/1984
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-10 11:50:00
Court Case 5902017238014
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PRICE, DORIAN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/5/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-10 12:41:00
Court Case 5902018241675
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount