Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name LEACH, CAMERON
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1991
Height 6.1
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-11 08:29:00
Court Case 5902018239906
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name EDOUARZIN, JONATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 2/2/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 172
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-11 15:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name LITTLE, RONNIE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/11/1989
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-11 09:05:00
Court Case 5902018243465
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name JACKSON, SERGIO ANTONIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 6/15/1985
Height 5.3
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-11 14:25:00
Court Case 5902018220327
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name SPIRE, ROBERT JOSEPH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/26/1979
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-11 01:00:00
Court Case 5902018243383
Charge Description INDECENT EXPOSURE
Bond Amount 500.00

Name MERCADO, ADAM LATIF
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/11/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 230
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-11 09:49:00
Court Case 8902017052821
Charge Description H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000.00