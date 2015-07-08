Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-11-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LEACH, CAMERON
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1991
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-11 08:29:00
|Court Case
|5902018239906
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|EDOUARZIN, JONATHAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/2/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|172
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-11 15:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LITTLE, RONNIE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1989
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-11 09:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018243465
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|JACKSON, SERGIO ANTONIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/15/1985
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-11 14:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018220327
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPIRE, ROBERT JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|11/26/1979
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-11 01:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018243383
|Charge Description
|INDECENT EXPOSURE
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MERCADO, ADAM LATIF
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1991
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-11 09:49:00
|Court Case
|8902017052821
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|10000.00