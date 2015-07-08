Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HEATH, JAMAR SANCHEZ
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/4/1985
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-12 01:28:00
Court Case 5902018243577
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name STAMEY, TEDDI RENEE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/7/1976
Height 5.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-12 10:33:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JACKSON, GRATIAN
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/14/1985
Height 5.9
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-12 11:39:00
Court Case 5902017241480
Charge Description HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name PALMER, IMARI DAWN
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/20/2001
Height 5.6
Weight 212
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-12 12:39:00
Court Case 5902017013509
Charge Description SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name GARRIS, LAKISHA DIANE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/8/1981
Height 5.9
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-12 05:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WITVOET, JOHN HOWARD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/12/1977
Height 6.5
Weight 232
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-12 07:25:00
Court Case 5902018243616
Charge Description PWISD MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 2500.00