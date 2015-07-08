Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-12-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|HEATH, JAMAR SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|8/4/1985
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-12 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902018243577
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|STAMEY, TEDDI RENEE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/7/1976
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-12 10:33:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JACKSON, GRATIAN
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/14/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-12 11:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017241480
|Charge Description
|HIT/RUN LEAVE SCENE PROP DAM
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|PALMER, IMARI DAWN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/2001
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|212
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-12 12:39:00
|Court Case
|5902017013509
|Charge Description
|SHOPLIFTING CONCEALMENT GOODS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|GARRIS, LAKISHA DIANE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/8/1981
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-12 05:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WITVOET, JOHN HOWARD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/12/1977
|Height
|6.5
|Weight
|232
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-12 07:25:00
|Court Case
|5902018243616
|Charge Description
|PWISD MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|2500.00