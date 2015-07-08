Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Writ (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Fel (Lar By Anti Invent Device) (F),
|Description
|Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Writ (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Fel (lar By Anti Invent Device) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 02:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Ashburner, Linda Laney
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ashburner, Linda Laney (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 898 E Roosevelt Blvd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 1:37:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Taylor, Wilson Richard
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F Larc), F (F),
|Description
|Taylor, Wilson Richard (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (f Larc), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 02:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Open Container
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Open Container (C), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:46, 12/12/2018. Reported: 00:46, 12/12/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Caudle, Michael Paul
|Arrest Date
|12/12/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Aid And Abet (F),
|Description
|Caudle, Michael Paul (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
|Arrest Date
|12-12-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 2151 Commerce Dr/bass St, Monroe, NC, between 02:02, 12/12/2018 and 02:03, 12/12/2018. Reported: 02:03, 12/12/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Rapp, M