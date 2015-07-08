Below are the Union County arrests for 12-12-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew
Arrest Date 12/12/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Writ (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Fel (Lar By Anti Invent Device) (F),
Description Mcwhirter, Christopher Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Writ (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Fel (lar By Anti Invent Device) (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 02:53.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Ashburner, Linda Laney
Arrest Date 12-12-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Ashburner, Linda Laney (W /F/43) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 898 E Roosevelt Blvd/pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 1:37:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Murray, J E

Name Taylor, Wilson Richard
Arrest Date 12/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F Larc), F (F),
Description Taylor, Wilson Richard (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (f Larc), F (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 02:57.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Society VICTIM of Open Container
Arrest Date 12-12-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Open Container (C), at 598 W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 00:46, 12/12/2018. Reported: 00:46, 12/12/2018.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Caudle, Michael Paul
Arrest Date 12/12/2018
Court Case
Charge Aid And Abet (F),
Description Caudle, Michael Paul (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Aid And Abet (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/12/2018 03:00.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia
Arrest Date 12-12-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (C), at 2151 Commerce Dr/bass St, Monroe, NC, between 02:02, 12/12/2018 and 02:03, 12/12/2018. Reported: 02:03, 12/12/2018.
Arresting Officer Rapp, M