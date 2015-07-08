Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|KIRTON, JASON EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1976
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-13 07:47:00
|Court Case
|2502018724937
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|SANDERS, DANYELL LASHODD
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/25/1983
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-13 09:15:00
|Court Case
|8902018055206
|Charge Description
|LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
|Bond Amount
|10000.00
|Name
|HOLMES, TONY ALPHONSO
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/23/1990
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-13 12:32:00
|Court Case
|5902018028898
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|SEALY, MICHELLE WILSON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/26/1961
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-13 05:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018715639
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|DONANPEREZ, EVER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/25/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-13 15:27:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MOORE, AAURIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/24/1998
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-13 11:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018243544
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
|Bond Amount
|1500.00