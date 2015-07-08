Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-13-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KIRTON, JASON EUGENE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/17/1976
Height 5.8
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-13 07:47:00
Court Case 2502018724937
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SANDERS, DANYELL LASHODD
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/25/1983
Height 6.0
Weight 255
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-13 09:15:00
Court Case 8902018055206
Charge Description LARCENY OF MOTOR VEHICLE (F)
Bond Amount 10000.00

Name HOLMES, TONY ALPHONSO
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 11/23/1990
Height 5.7
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-13 12:32:00
Court Case 5902018028898
Charge Description BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name SEALY, MICHELLE WILSON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/26/1961
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-13 05:10:00
Court Case 5902018715639
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name DONANPEREZ, EVER
Arrest Type
DOB 10/25/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-13 15:27:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MOORE, AAURIEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/24/1998
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-13 11:20:00
Court Case 5902018243544
Charge Description ASSAULT CO/CAMPUS POLICE OFCR
Bond Amount 1500.00