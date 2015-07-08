Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gibson, Aubrey Timothy
Arrest Date 12/13/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) True Bill Of Indictment(Consp Obtasin Property By False Pret (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment(Misd Larceny, Consp Obtain Property (F), And 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Soliciting From Highway, Rdo) (M),
Description Gibson, Aubrey Timothy (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) True Bill Of Indictment(consp Obtasin Property By False Pret (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment(misd Larceny, Consp Obtain Property (F), and 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(soliciting From Highway, Rdo) (M), at 8199 Landsford Rd/medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 11:09.
Arresting Officer Winfrey, M R

Name Allen, Sam Lee
Arrest Date 12/13/2018
Court Case 201808897
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Assault On Female) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
Description Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Assault On Female) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 500 Charles St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 11:24.
Arresting Officer Frazier, J L

Name Baker, Michael Kenneth
Arrest Date 12/13/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M),
Description Baker, Michael Kenneth (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 12:35.
Arresting Officer Jordan, M B

Name Araujo, Jennyfer Hillary
Arrest Date 12/13/2018
Court Case 201801329
Charge 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 4) Larceny By Employees (F), And 5) Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Araujo, Jennyfer Hillary (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 4) Larceny By Employees (F), and 5) Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 13:21.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Anthony, Malachi
Arrest Date 12/13/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ, F (F),
Description Anthony, Malachi (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 13:38.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T

Name Tatum, Timothy Elvin
Arrest Date 12/13/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Tatum, Timothy Elvin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 14:22.
Arresting Officer Streater, A T