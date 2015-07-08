Charge

1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) True Bill Of Indictment(Consp Obtasin Property By False Pret (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment(Misd Larceny, Consp Obtain Property (F), And 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Soliciting From Highway, Rdo) (M),