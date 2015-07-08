Below are the Union County arrests for 12-13-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gibson, Aubrey Timothy
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) True Bill Of Indictment(Consp Obtasin Property By False Pret (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment(Misd Larceny, Consp Obtain Property (F), And 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Soliciting From Highway, Rdo) (M),
|Description
|Gibson, Aubrey Timothy (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 4) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), 5) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), 6) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 7) True Bill Of Indictment(consp Obtasin Property By False Pret (F), 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(dwlr Impaired Rev) (M), 9) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), 10) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), 11) True Bill Of Indictment(misd Larceny, Consp Obtain Property (F), and 12) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(soliciting From Highway, Rdo) (M), at 8199 Landsford Rd/medlin Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Winfrey, M R
|Name
|Allen, Sam Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2018
|Court Case
|201808897
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Assault On Female) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
|Description
|Allen, Sam Lee (B /M/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1( Assault On Female) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marij Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 500 Charles St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Frazier, J L
|Name
|Baker, Michael Kenneth
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Misd Larceny) (M),
|Description
|Baker, Michael Kenneth (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(misd Larceny) (M), at 400 N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Jordan, M B
|Name
|Araujo, Jennyfer Hillary
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2018
|Court Case
|201801329
|Charge
|1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 4) Larceny By Employees (F), And 5) Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Araujo, Jennyfer Hillary (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny By Employees (F), 2) Larceny By Employees (F), 3) Larceny By Employees (F), 4) Larceny By Employees (F), and 5) Larceny By Employees (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 13:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Anthony, Malachi
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ, F (F),
|Description
|Anthony, Malachi (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Writ, F (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 13:38.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T
|Name
|Tatum, Timothy Elvin
|Arrest Date
|12/13/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Tatum, Timothy Elvin (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), at 400 N Main Street, Monroe, NC, on 12/13/2018 14:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Streater, A T