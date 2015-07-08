Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Charo, Timothy Elias
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2018
|Court Case
|201808944
|Charge
|1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Attempt To Commit Felony (F),
|Description
|Charo, Timothy Elias (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Attempt To Commit Felony (F), at 2402 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 15:52.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E
|Name
|Maximo, Maldonado Cruz
|Arrest Date
|12-14-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Maximo, Maldonado Cruz (H /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 4399 Old Charlotte Hwy/tower Industrial Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/14/2018 7:35:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Scott, Richard Brandon
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Quick Dip (F),
|Description
|Scott, Richard Brandon (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:16.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Kelly, Isaiah
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Murder-Second Deg (F),
|Description
|Kelly, Isaiah (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Murder-second Deg (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Knox, A N
|Name
|Moore, Kapri Diauntia
|Arrest Date
|12/14/2018
|Court Case
|201808955
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Moore, Kapri Diauntia (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowan, C D