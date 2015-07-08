Below are the Union County arrests for 12-14-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Charo, Timothy Elias
Arrest Date 12/14/2018
Court Case 201808944
Charge 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Attempt To Commit Felony (F),
Description Charo, Timothy Elias (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Uttering Forged Instrument (F), 2) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), 3) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Attempt To Commit Felony (F), at 2402 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 15:52.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E

Name Maximo, Maldonado Cruz
Arrest Date 12-14-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Maximo, Maldonado Cruz (H /M/39) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 4399 Old Charlotte Hwy/tower Industrial Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/14/2018 7:35:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Parrish, Dustin Vaughn
Arrest Date 12/14/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (M) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description Parrish, Dustin Vaughn (W /M/39) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (M) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:00.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Scott, Richard Brandon
Arrest Date 12/14/2018
Court Case
Charge Quick Dip (F),
Description Scott, Richard Brandon (W /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Quick Dip (F), at 2630 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:16.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Kelly, Isaiah
Arrest Date 12/14/2018
Court Case
Charge Murder-Second Deg (F),
Description Kelly, Isaiah (B /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Murder-second Deg (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:34.
Arresting Officer Knox, A N

Name Moore, Kapri Diauntia
Arrest Date 12/14/2018
Court Case 201808955
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Moore, Kapri Diauntia (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 505 Everette St, Monroe, NC, on 12/14/2018 17:54.
Arresting Officer Rowan, C D