Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-15-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name STEWART, BRODRICK EDWARD
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/15/1991
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-15 02:20:00
Court Case 1202018706751
Charge Description DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name BROWN, TYSHON J
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/23/1981
Height 6.5
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-15 02:14:00
Court Case 5902018244024
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name DAVIS, NATHANEY HENNESSEY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/31/1975
Height 6.1
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-15 03:51:00
Court Case 5902018244021
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name MADDOCK, KARIN NICOLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/27/1974
Height 5.7
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-15 02:52:00
Court Case 5902018244027
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name RIDDLE, ANDREW PAUL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 12/30/1979
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-15 03:14:00
Court Case 5902018244026
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount

Name HEWETT, AVERY CASTILLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/3/1989
Height 6.5
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-15 05:53:00
Court Case 5902018243949
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500.00