Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moses, Daryle Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
|Description
|Moses, Daryle Edward (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 104 Prosperity Ln, Marshville, NC, on 12/15/2018 21:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, S
|Name
|Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2018
|Court Case
|201808964
|Charge
|Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
|Description
|Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2018 21:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Silva, Cleidones
|Arrest Date
|12-15-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Silva, Cleidones (O /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201810810), at Potter Rd/forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, on 12/15/2018 5:24:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Libon, Vladislav Aleksandrovich
|Arrest Date
|12-15-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Libon, Vladislav Aleksandrovich (O /M/31) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201810810), at Potter Rd/forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, on 12/15/2018 5:30:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hedlund, R T
|Name
|Boddie, Michael Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/15/2018
|Court Case
|201810794
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
|Description
|Boddie, Michael Anthony (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 5399 Poplin Rd/singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2018 02:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C S
|Name
|Dover, Raymond Alan
|Arrest Date
|12-15-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dover, Raymond Alan (A /M/36) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2018 8:14:23 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Chimienti, J M