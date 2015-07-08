Below are the Union County arrests for 12-15-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moses, Daryle Edward
Arrest Date 12/15/2018
Court Case
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F),
Description Moses, Daryle Edward (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Complete Verifcation Letter (F), at 104 Prosperity Ln, Marshville, NC, on 12/15/2018 21:34.
Arresting Officer Fultz, S

Name Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell
Arrest Date 12/15/2018
Court Case 201808964
Charge Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F),
Description Gladden, Rikeia Ailyia Roychell (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Malicious Conduct By Prisoner (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/15/2018 21:40.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Silva, Cleidones
Arrest Date 12-15-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Silva, Cleidones (O /M/29) Cited on Charge of No Operators License (201810810), at Potter Rd/forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, on 12/15/2018 5:24:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Libon, Vladislav Aleksandrovich
Arrest Date 12-15-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Libon, Vladislav Aleksandrovich (O /M/31) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident (201810810), at Potter Rd/forest Lawn Dr, Weddington, on 12/15/2018 5:30:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Hedlund, R T

Name Boddie, Michael Anthony
Arrest Date 12/15/2018
Court Case 201810794
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Unsealed Wine/Liq In Pass Area (M), 3) Speeding (M), And 4) Drive Left Of Center (M),
Description Boddie, Michael Anthony (B /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Unsealed Wine/liq In Pass Area (M), 3) Speeding (M), and 4) Drive Left Of Center (M), at 5399 Poplin Rd/singletree Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2018 02:10.
Arresting Officer Horne, C S

Name Dover, Raymond Alan
Arrest Date 12-15-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Dover, Raymond Alan (A /M/36) Cited on Charge of No Operators License, at 7099 Secrest Short Cut Rd/faith Church Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/15/2018 8:14:23 PM.
Arresting Officer Chimienti, J M