Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-16-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|NIVENS, DOMINIC
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/24/1987
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-16 01:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018236448
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CHERRY, TERRENCE WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/3/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-16 10:03:00
|Court Case
|5902018244177
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RODRIGUEZ, MATTHEW FELIX
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1990
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-16 01:09:00
|Court Case
|5902018243254
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUTSON, RICHARD
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/24/1987
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|195
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-16 12:28:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ROMERO-GARCIA, GERARDO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/25/1988
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-16 02:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018244119
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|IVEY, JATAZZ
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/15/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|156
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-16 10:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018244179
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount