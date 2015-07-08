Below are the Union County arrests for 12-16-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Brooks, Torey Jermaine
Arrest Date 12/16/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Brooks, Torey Jermaine (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/16/2018 10:04.
Arresting Officer Knight, J J

Name Blakeney, Leon Christopher
Arrest Date 12-16-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Blakeney, Leon Christopher (B /M/49) Cited on Charge of Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (201810821), at Wolf Pond Rd/s Hayne St, Monroe, on 12/16/2018 6:26:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Doster, Sharon Dianna
Arrest Date 12/16/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), And 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M),
Description Doster, Sharon Dianna (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), and 3) Domestic Criminal Trespass (M), at 3517 Four Seasons Dr, Durham, NC, on 12/16/2018 11:58.
Arresting Officer Fisher, S M

Name Smith, Tonya Michelle
Arrest Date 12/16/2018
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Smith, Tonya Michelle (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/16/2018 15:20.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Smith, Clerndon Jr.
Arrest Date 12/16/2018
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Smith, Clerndon Jr. (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/16/2018 15:30.
Arresting Officer Rutledge, J A

Name Tabbit, Michael Joseph
Arrest Date 12/16/2018
Court Case 201810835
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Tabbit, Michael Joseph (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1624 Ambergate Ln, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 12/16/2018 15:36.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D