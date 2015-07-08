Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name PLATA-GONZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/22/1982
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-17 04:07:00
Court Case 5902018244255
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 3000.00

Name IVEY, JATAZZ ISAIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 4/15/1992
Height 5.5
Weight 166
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-17 15:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COURTNEY, STEVEN D
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/14/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-17 04:20:00
Court Case 5902018244261
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name JOHNSON, PHILLIP
Arrest Type
DOB 9/27/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-17 15:02:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WRIGHT, TRAVIS L
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 12/5/1991
Height 5.7
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-17 04:40:00
Court Case 3502018063233
Charge Description AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
Bond Amount 500.00

Name KEZIAH, ANDREW CLIFTON
Arrest Type
DOB 8/28/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-17 14:52:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount