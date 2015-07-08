Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-17-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PLATA-GONZALEZ, JUAN CARLOS
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/22/1982
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-17 04:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018244255
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|IVEY, JATAZZ ISAIAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/15/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|166
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-17 15:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COURTNEY, STEVEN D
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/14/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-17 04:20:00
|Court Case
|5902018244261
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/27/1985
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-17 15:02:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WRIGHT, TRAVIS L
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|12/5/1991
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-17 04:40:00
|Court Case
|3502018063233
|Charge Description
|AGGRESSIVE DRIVING
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|KEZIAH, ANDREW CLIFTON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/28/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-17 14:52:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount