Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Laney, Randy Frank
Arrest Date 12/17/2018
Court Case 201809042
Charge Kidnapping Second Degree (F),
Description Laney, Randy Frank (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Kidnapping Second Degree (F), at 2618 Lancelot Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2018 23:26.
Arresting Officer Barbee, J R

Name Payne, John Raby
Arrest Date 12-17-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Payne, John Raby (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4401 Hepburn Ct, Monroe, NC, between 06:56, 12/17/2018 and 06:57, 12/17/2018. Reported: 06:57, 12/17/2018.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S

Name Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo
Arrest Date 12/17/2018
Court Case 201809010
Charge 1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2018 00:01.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 12-17-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 12/17/2018 and 11:48, 12/17/2018. Reported: 11:48, 12/17/2018.
Arresting Officer Livingston, M K

Name Hubbard, Frankie Lee
Arrest Date 12/17/2018
Court Case 201809009
Charge Common Law Robbery (F),
Description Hubbard, Frankie Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 1606 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2018 00:18.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V

Name Escalante, Vilma Baten
Arrest Date 12-17-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Escalante, Vilma Baten (W /F/29) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 201 King St, Monroe, NC, between 04:00, 12/17/2018 and 04:01, 12/17/2018. Reported: 14:45, 12/17/2018.
Arresting Officer Baucom, S