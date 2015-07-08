Below are the Union County arrests for 12-17-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Laney, Randy Frank
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2018
|Court Case
|201809042
|Charge
|Kidnapping Second Degree (F),
|Description
|Laney, Randy Frank (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Kidnapping Second Degree (F), at 2618 Lancelot Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2018 23:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Barbee, J R
|Name
|Payne, John Raby
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Payne, John Raby (W /M/53) VICTIM of Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (C), at 4401 Hepburn Ct, Monroe, NC, between 06:56, 12/17/2018 and 06:57, 12/17/2018. Reported: 06:57, 12/17/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S
|Name
|Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2018
|Court Case
|201809010
|Charge
|1) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Jacobs, Eddie Lonzo (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 801 Winchester Av, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2018 00:01.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Walmart Supercenter #877 VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 01:00, 12/17/2018 and 11:48, 12/17/2018. Reported: 11:48, 12/17/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Livingston, M K
|Name
|Hubbard, Frankie Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/17/2018
|Court Case
|201809009
|Charge
|Common Law Robbery (F),
|Description
|Hubbard, Frankie Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Common Law Robbery (F), at 1606 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 12/17/2018 00:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V
|Name
|Escalante, Vilma Baten
|Arrest Date
|12-17-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Escalante, Vilma Baten (W /F/29) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (C), at 201 King St, Monroe, NC, between 04:00, 12/17/2018 and 04:01, 12/17/2018. Reported: 14:45, 12/17/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Baucom, S