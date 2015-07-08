Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLOVER, LAKITA SHAWDIK
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 6/23/1987
Height 5.4
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-18 09:17:00
Court Case 5902018241861
Charge Description OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name APPLEWHITE, PRESTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/8/1983
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-18 13:07:00
Court Case 5902018244088
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name FOSTER, DONTAE TAVARIO
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 12/16/1991
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-18 00:37:00
Court Case 5902018244289
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN JOSE
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 12/10/1991
Height 5.11
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-18 10:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description Probation Violation
Bond Amount

Name CASHWELL, TIMOTHY CRAIG
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/27/1960
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-18 11:45:00
Court Case 2502018060174
Charge Description MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
Bond Amount 500.00

Name CUTHBERTSON, DARRELL
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 1/3/1971
Height 5.9
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-18 02:00:00
Court Case 5902018244331
Charge Description LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
Bond Amount 5000.00