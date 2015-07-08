Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-18-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GLOVER, LAKITA SHAWDIK
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|6/23/1987
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-18 09:17:00
|Court Case
|5902018241861
|Charge Description
|OBTAIN PROPERTY FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|3500.00
|Name
|APPLEWHITE, PRESTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/8/1983
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-18 13:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018244088
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|FOSTER, DONTAE TAVARIO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/16/1991
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-18 00:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018244289
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|GUERRERO, CHRISTIAN JOSE
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/10/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-18 10:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Probation Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CASHWELL, TIMOTHY CRAIG
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/27/1960
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-18 11:45:00
|Court Case
|2502018060174
|Charge Description
|MISUSE OF 911 SYSTEM
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|CUTHBERTSON, DARRELL
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/3/1971
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-18 02:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018244331
|Charge Description
|LARCENY MOTOR VEHICLE PARTS
|Bond Amount
|5000.00