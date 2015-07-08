Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Helms, Zoeie Quinn
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2018
|Court Case
|201809052
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Helms, Zoeie Quinn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 14:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R
|Name
|Nichols, William Frank
|Arrest Date
|12-18-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nichols, William Frank (W /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2819 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 9/1/2018 and 10:53, 12/18/2018. Reported: 10:53, 12/18/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Rowell, J M
|Name
|Petty, John Randall
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Petty, John Randall (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 15:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Wadsworth, Rhyanna
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Wadsworth, Rhyanna (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 1355 North Greene Street, Wadesboro, NC, on 12/18/2018 15:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Arnold, J H
|Name
|King, Jeremy Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|King, Jeremy Edward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A
|Name
|Parker, Nicki Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/18/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Parker, Nicki Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcsheehan, C A