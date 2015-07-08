Below are the Union County arrests for 12-18-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Helms, Zoeie Quinn
Arrest Date 12/18/2018
Court Case 201809052
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Helms, Zoeie Quinn (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2901 W Hwy 74, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 14:58.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R

Name Nichols, William Frank
Arrest Date 12-18-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Nichols, William Frank (W /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny-misdemeanor (C), at 2819 Stack Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 9/1/2018 and 10:53, 12/18/2018. Reported: 10:53, 12/18/2018.
Arresting Officer Rowell, J M

Name Petty, John Randall
Arrest Date 12/18/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (F),
Description Petty, John Randall (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 15:34.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Wadsworth, Rhyanna
Arrest Date 12/18/2018
Court Case
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Wadsworth, Rhyanna (B /F/38) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 1355 North Greene Street, Wadesboro, NC, on 12/18/2018 15:53.
Arresting Officer Arnold, J H

Name King, Jeremy Edward
Arrest Date 12/18/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Probation Violation (F) And 2) Probation Violation (M),
Description King, Jeremy Edward (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Probation Violation (F) and 2) Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 16:15.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A

Name Parker, Nicki Wayne
Arrest Date 12/18/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Parker, Nicki Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/18/2018 16:15.
Arresting Officer Mcsheehan, C A