Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-19-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|LITZ, CHARLES BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|9/6/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-19 10:24:00
|Court Case
|3102018702816
|Charge Description
|DWLR NOT IMPAIRED REV
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCVAY, WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Infraction
|DOB
|12/5/1994
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-19 13:48:00
|Court Case
|1202018712864
|Charge Description
|FAIL TO WEAR SEAT BELT-DRIVER
|Bond Amount
|6000.00
|Name
|TILLMAN, FAITH LORIN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/4/1993
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-19 15:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018242600
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|ANDERSON-BARNES, STUART KEDAR
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/2/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-19 00:11:00
|Court Case
|9702017053632
|Charge Description
|VIOLATION OF COURT ORDER
|Bond Amount
|265.00
|Name
|BENNETT, TASIA
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/11/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|130
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-19 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018244497
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|TOON, RENEE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|9/17/1959
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-19 13:13:00
|Court Case
|8902018055514
|Charge Description
|FELONY CONSPIRACY
|Bond Amount