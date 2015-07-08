Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Aliza Mishelle
Arrest Date 12/19/2018
Court Case 201809090
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Allen, Aliza Mishelle (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1678 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 18:07.
Arresting Officer Malone, J

Name Davis, Brooklynn Qwanasha
Arrest Date 12-19-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Davis, Brooklynn Qwanasha (B /F/22) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1628 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 15:47, 12/19/2018. Reported: 15:47, 12/19/2018.
Arresting Officer Demera, J L

Name Parker, Nicki Wayne
Arrest Date 12/19/2018
Court Case 201810901
Charge Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M),
Description Parker, Nicki Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 18:51.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Moreno, Alexis
Arrest Date 12/19/2018
Court Case 201809094
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Moreno, Alexis (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 19:59.
Arresting Officer Pezzello, C M

Name Covington, Timothy Vincent
Arrest Date 12/19/2018
Court Case 201809097
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Covington, Timothy Vincent (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/19/2018 21:14.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Dunn, Clayton Matthew
Arrest Date 12/19/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Dunn, Clayton Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74 By Pass, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 02:21.
Arresting Officer Eubanks, J M