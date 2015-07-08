Below are the Union County arrests for 12-19-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Aliza Mishelle
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2018
|Court Case
|201809090
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Allen, Aliza Mishelle (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 1678 W Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 18:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Malone, J
|Name
|Davis, Brooklynn Qwanasha
|Arrest Date
|12-19-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Brooklynn Qwanasha (B /F/22) VICTIM of Unauthorized Use Of Motor Vehicle (C), at 1628 Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 15:47, 12/19/2018. Reported: 15:47, 12/19/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Demera, J L
|Name
|Parker, Nicki Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2018
|Court Case
|201810901
|Charge
|Maintn Veh/Dwell/Place Cs (M) (M),
|Description
|Parker, Nicki Wayne (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Maintn Veh/dwell/place Cs (m) (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 18:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Moreno, Alexis
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2018
|Court Case
|201809094
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Alexis (W /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 611 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 19:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Pezzello, C M
|Name
|Covington, Timothy Vincent
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2018
|Court Case
|201809097
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Covington, Timothy Vincent (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 401 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/19/2018 21:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Dunn, Clayton Matthew
|Arrest Date
|12/19/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Dunn, Clayton Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at Us 74 By Pass, Monroe, NC, on 12/19/2018 02:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubanks, J M