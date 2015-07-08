Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-20-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VILLANUEVA-REYES, ELVIN LEONEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/6/1992
Height 5.3
Weight 124
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-20 02:20:00
Court Case 5902018244597
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name BROOKS, BRANDON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/24/1988
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-20 10:36:00
Court Case 5902018237535
Charge Description ASSAULT BY POINTING A GUN
Bond Amount

Name DAVIS, JAY PHILLIP
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 8/13/1993
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-20 13:36:00
Court Case 5902018243937
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE FORCIBLE RAPE
Bond Amount 75000.00

Name PRICE-MELTON, MADELINE MARGARET
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 3/28/1999
Height 5.8
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-20 00:20:00
Court Case 5902018244622
Charge Description RECKLESS DRIVING TO ENDANGER
Bond Amount 2000.00

Name MOORE, BRIAN PARKS
Arrest Type
DOB 7/24/1969
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-20 13:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name GORDON, BOBBY LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 11/15/1965
Height 6.5
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-20 12:33:00
Court Case 5902018244666
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount