Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Moser, Mariaha Zhane
Arrest Date 12-20-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Moser, Mariaha Zhane (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 199 E Wilson St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 12/20/2018 12:51:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rauf, A

Name Nichols, Elaine
Arrest Date 12-20-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Nichols, Elaine (W /F/67) Cited on Charge of Passing A Stopped School Bus, at Indian Trail Rd/coventry Dr, Indian Trail, on 12/20/2018 2:32:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Kenary, M J

Name Broome, David Lane
Arrest Date 12-20-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Broome, David Lane (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Larceny-felony, at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2018 5:16:11 PM.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Brown, Jeremiah Rashan
Arrest Date 12/20/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Brown, Jeremiah Rashan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100 Industrial Dr/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/20/2018 00:48.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 12-20-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2412 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:57, 12/20/2018 and 08:15, 12/20/2018. Reported: 09:11, 12/20/2018.
Arresting Officer Leitner, P

Name Perry, Jessica Amber
Arrest Date 12/20/2018
Court Case 201810199
Charge Accessory After The Fact (F),
Description Perry, Jessica Amber (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 2400 Potter Downs Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/20/2018 01:19.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M