Below are the Union County arrests for 12-20-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Moser, Mariaha Zhane
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Moser, Mariaha Zhane (B /F/20) Cited on Charge of Stop Sign Violation, at 199 E Wilson St/n Camden St, Wingate, NC, on 12/20/2018 12:51:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rauf, A
|Name
|Nichols, Elaine
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Nichols, Elaine (W /F/67) Cited on Charge of Passing A Stopped School Bus, at Indian Trail Rd/coventry Dr, Indian Trail, on 12/20/2018 2:32:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kenary, M J
|Name
|Broome, David Lane
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Broome, David Lane (W /M/45) Cited on Charge of Larceny-felony, at 2406 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/20/2018 5:16:11 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Brown, Jeremiah Rashan
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Brown, Jeremiah Rashan (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100 Industrial Dr/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/20/2018 00:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|12-20-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Citgo VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 2412 Concord Hwy, Monroe, NC, between 01:57, 12/20/2018 and 08:15, 12/20/2018. Reported: 09:11, 12/20/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Leitner, P
|Name
|Perry, Jessica Amber
|Arrest Date
|12/20/2018
|Court Case
|201810199
|Charge
|Accessory After The Fact (F),
|Description
|Perry, Jessica Amber (W /F/35) Arrest on chrg of Accessory After The Fact (F), at 2400 Potter Downs Dr, Mineral Springs, NC, on 12/20/2018 01:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M