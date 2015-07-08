Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-21-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RUCKERS-SHIVERS, ROBERT LEE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/7/1996
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-21 02:15:00
Court Case 5902018244055
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 1500.00

Name GREENE, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/7/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 159
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-21 10:12:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name SANDERS, ALLEN QUINCY
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 3/28/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-21 12:20:00
Court Case 902018055389
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500.00

Name SAMPSON, WILLIAM KENNETH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 7/9/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 164
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-21 02:16:00
Court Case 8102016000831
Charge Description PUBLIC ORDER-FREE TEXT
Bond Amount

Name HAMMONDS, ASHONTA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/1977
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-21 10:05:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WALKER, DARIAN TYRIECH
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/11/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-21 16:01:00
Court Case 5902017225470
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 5000.00