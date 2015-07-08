Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Seegars, Andrew Albert
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2018
|Court Case
|201809129
|Charge
|Possess Methamphetamine (F),
|Description
|Seegars, Andrew Albert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/21/2018 01:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Watkins, Dakota Cole
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Watkins, Dakota Cole (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 310 E Green St/paradise St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2018 6:58:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Caskey, P D
|Name
|Simpson, Amanda Dorothy
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2018
|Court Case
|201801367
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Simpson, Amanda Dorothy (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2517 Trading Ford Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/21/2018 02:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Ferguson, J
|Name
|Thomas, Emily Staton
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Thomas, Emily Staton (W /F/35) VICTIM of Kidnapping (C), at 6805 Sandy Smith Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:34, 12/21/2018 and 00:34, 12/21/2018. Reported: 00:34, 12/21/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Laney, M D
|Name
|Melton, Crystal Dawn
|Arrest Date
|12/21/2018
|Court Case
|201809131
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Melton, Crystal Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 437 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2018 04:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
|Arrest Date
|12-21-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:43, 12/21/2018. Reported: 00:43, 12/21/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M