Below are the Union County arrests for 12-21-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Seegars, Andrew Albert
Arrest Date 12/21/2018
Court Case 201809129
Charge Possess Methamphetamine (F),
Description Seegars, Andrew Albert (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Possess Methamphetamine (F), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, SC, on 12/21/2018 01:28.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Watkins, Dakota Cole
Arrest Date 12-21-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Watkins, Dakota Cole (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev, at 310 E Green St/paradise St, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2018 6:58:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Caskey, P D

Name Simpson, Amanda Dorothy
Arrest Date 12/21/2018
Court Case 201801367
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M),
Description Simpson, Amanda Dorothy (W /F/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Marij Paraphernalia (M), at 2517 Trading Ford Dr, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/21/2018 02:07.
Arresting Officer Ferguson, J

Name Thomas, Emily Staton
Arrest Date 12-21-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Thomas, Emily Staton (W /F/35) VICTIM of Kidnapping (C), at 6805 Sandy Smith Rd, Marshville, NC, between 00:34, 12/21/2018 and 00:34, 12/21/2018. Reported: 00:34, 12/21/2018.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D

Name Melton, Crystal Dawn
Arrest Date 12/21/2018
Court Case 201809131
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Melton, Crystal Dawn (W /F/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 437 Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/21/2018 04:00.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine
Arrest Date 12-21-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Society VICTIM of Possess Methamphetamine (C), at 603 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 00:43, 12/21/2018. Reported: 00:43, 12/21/2018.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M