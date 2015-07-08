Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-22-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ALLEN, COREY JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/19/1977
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-22 05:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018233427
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOL (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LEMMONDS, MICHAEL NALL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/31/1972
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|215
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-22 13:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018244937
|Charge Description
|POSSESS FIREARM ON CITY PROP
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BREWSTER, CHRISAUD
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/25/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-22 01:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018242395
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SPATES, MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/2001
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-22 14:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MCDONALD, MARK ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/3/1986
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|255
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-22 00:21:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOK, MARK ANTIONE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/5/1977
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-22 07:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount