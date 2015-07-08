Below are the Union County arrests for 12-22-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Ventura, Dominique Vincent
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Ventura, Dominique Vincent (W /M/22) Cited on Charge of Fail Maintain Lane Control (201811015), at 2999 Beulah Church Rd/lake Providence Dr, Weddington, NC, on 12/22/2018 3:58:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Murray, J E
|Name
|Gantt, Andrew Christopher
|Arrest Date
|12-22-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Gantt, Andrew Christopher (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at Nc Providence Rd/hemby Rd, Weddington, on 12/22/2018 5:01:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hines, J N
|Name
|Myers, Desmond Jamar
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2018
|Court Case
|201809160
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Shoplifting, Conceal Merch) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M),
|Description
|Myers, Desmond Jamar (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting, Conceal Merch) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 622 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2018 00:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D
|Name
|Anderson, Thaddeus Kawann
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2018
|Court Case
|201801135
|Charge
|1) Breaking Or Entering (M) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Anderson, Thaddeus Kawann (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of 1) Breaking Or Entering (m) (M), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 12076 Stallings Commerce Dr, Stallings, on 12/22/2018 01:13.
|Arresting Officer
|Lefor, J L
|Name
|Ortiz, Divine
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2018
|Court Case
|201811014
|Charge
|1) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F) And 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Ortiz, Divine (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Trafficking In Mda And Mdma (F) and 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2018 01:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Thomas, C M
|Name
|Harrington, Maurice
|Arrest Date
|12/22/2018
|Court Case
|201809161
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Unsafe Lane Change (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Maurice (B /M/70) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Unsafe Lane Change (M), at 1199 Circle Dr/e Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2018 01:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D