Description

Myers, Desmond Jamar (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(shoplifting, Conceal Merch) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(poss Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), at 622 N Bragg St, Monroe, NC, on 12/22/2018 00:41.