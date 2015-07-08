Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-23-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|JOHNSON, DOMINIQUE JULIAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/20/1991
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-23 10:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018242060
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NORMAN, ROMAN JEAMEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/27/1988
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-23 10:15:00
|Court Case
|5902018244124
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|MCKINNEY, FRONTEZ DA’QUAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|11/29/1994
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|281
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-23 10:16:00
|Court Case
|5902018244833
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPTED COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|BROWN, DANIEL SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/7/1968
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|265
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-23 12:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018245006
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|RUSH, BRIAN KEITH
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/21/1960
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-23 12:07:00
|Court Case
|5902018244992
|Charge Description
|TAMPERING WITH VEHICLE PARTS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|WISE, MALEIK SYLVESTER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/16/1990
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-23 00:00:00
|Court Case
|5902016234891
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00