Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cortez, Rosalio Villa
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2018
|Court Case
|201809192
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Cortez, Rosalio Villa (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 219 Kerr St, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2018 03:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Martinez, D E
|Name
|Robinson, Michael Landon
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Financial Card Fraud, M (M),
|Description
|Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Fraud, M (M), at 233 Woodfern Pl, Stallings, NC, on 12/23/2018 07:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Robinson, Michael Landon
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 233 Woodfern Pl, Stallings, NC, on 12/23/2018 07:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Wrenn, M G
|Name
|Powell, Kevin Derrill
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2018
|Court Case
|201811042
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Powell, Kevin Derrill (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7402 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 12/23/2018 08:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ramsey, L
|Name
|Warren, Joseph Allen
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Fail To Appear (Poss. Drug Para.) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
|Description
|Warren, Joseph Allen (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Fail To Appear (poss. Drug Para.) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/23/2018 08:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Payne, C A
|Name
|Ratliff, Phillip Defozzio
|Arrest Date
|12/23/2018
|Court Case
|201800514
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Ratliff, Phillip Defozzio (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 753 Flake St, Marshville, NC, on 12/23/2018 08:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Irving, L