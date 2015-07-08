Below are the Union County arrests for 12-23-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cortez, Rosalio Villa
Arrest Date 12/23/2018
Court Case 201809192
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Cortez, Rosalio Villa (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 219 Kerr St, Monroe, NC, on 12/23/2018 03:45.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Robinson, Michael Landon
Arrest Date 12/23/2018
Court Case
Charge Financial Card Fraud, M (M),
Description Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of Financial Card Fraud, M (M), at 233 Woodfern Pl, Stallings, NC, on 12/23/2018 07:57.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Robinson, Michael Landon
Arrest Date 12/23/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Robinson, Michael Landon (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Financial Card Theft (F), at 233 Woodfern Pl, Stallings, NC, on 12/23/2018 07:57.
Arresting Officer Wrenn, M G

Name Powell, Kevin Derrill
Arrest Date 12/23/2018
Court Case 201811042
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
Description Powell, Kevin Derrill (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 7402 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 12/23/2018 08:15.
Arresting Officer Ramsey, L

Name Warren, Joseph Allen
Arrest Date 12/23/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Fail To Appear (Poss. Drug Para.) (M), And 3) Fail To Appear (Dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M),
Description Warren, Joseph Allen (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Fail To Appear (poss. Drug Para.) (M), and 3) Fail To Appear (dwlr Not Impaired Rev) (M), at 2800 Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/23/2018 08:31.
Arresting Officer Payne, C A

Name Ratliff, Phillip Defozzio
Arrest Date 12/23/2018
Court Case 201800514
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Ratliff, Phillip Defozzio (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 753 Flake St, Marshville, NC, on 12/23/2018 08:46.
Arresting Officer Irving, L