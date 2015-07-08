Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-24-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MCKINLEY, EZEKIEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/21/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-24 07:52:00
|Court Case
|5902018224448
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|HEROD, SUNDAI TALEE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/26/1997
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-24 15:46:00
|Court Case
|5902018210964
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|LAWRENCE, ALEX
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/25/1971
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-24 01:28:00
|Court Case
|5902018238880
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|PUGH, CHRISTOPHER BRITT
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/15/1969
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-24 07:45:00
|Court Case
|5902018245066
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, ANTONIO DEMETRIUS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/20/1992
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-24 16:35:00
|Court Case
|5902018245139
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|STUTTS, MELISSA ELAINE
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/2/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-24 00:52:00
|Court Case
|3302018056086
|Charge Description
|ATT OBTAIN PROP FALSE PRETENSE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00