Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2018.

Name Bruce, Damon Fard
Arrest Date 12/24/2018
Court Case
Charge Weekender (M),
Description Bruce, Damon Fard (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 08:00.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Blake, Isaiah Marion
Arrest Date 12/24/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwi, Open Container), M (M),
Description Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwi, Open Container), M (M), at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 12/24/2018 12:14.
Arresting Officer Helms, B

Name Barrett, Jerry Michael
Arrest Date 12-24-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Barrett, Jerry Michael (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (201811064), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 3:38:47 AM.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Drake, Austin Lee
Arrest Date 12-24-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Permit Operation Veh No Ins, at 4999 Wolf Pond Rd/e Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 4:44:58 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Rios, Gina Lynna
Arrest Date 12-24-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Rios, Gina Lynna (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at 3211 Medlin Rd/charlie Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 4:46:49 PM.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Moreno, Carmelo Nava
Arrest Date 12/24/2018
Court Case 201809215
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Driving While Impaired) (M),
Description Moreno, Carmelo Nava (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(driving While Impaired) (M), at 2242 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 02:41.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D