Below are the Union County arrests for 12-24-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bruce, Damon Fard
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Weekender (M),
|Description
|Bruce, Damon Fard (B /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Weekender (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Trull, B J
|Name
|Blake, Isaiah Marion
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwi, Open Container), M (M),
|Description
|Blake, Isaiah Marion (B /M/39) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 ( Dwi, Open Container), M (M), at 4499 E Hwy 74/old Hwy 74, Wingate, NC, on 12/24/2018 12:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, B
|Name
|Barrett, Jerry Michael
|Arrest Date
|12-24-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Barrett, Jerry Michael (W /M/38) Cited on Charge of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (201811064), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 3:38:47 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Drake, Austin Lee
|Arrest Date
|12-24-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Drake, Austin Lee (W /M/21) Cited on Charge of Permit Operation Veh No Ins, at 4999 Wolf Pond Rd/e Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 4:44:58 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Rios, Gina Lynna
|Arrest Date
|12-24-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Rios, Gina Lynna (W /F/48) Cited on Charge of Dr/allow Reg Plate Not Display, at 3211 Medlin Rd/charlie Williams Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 4:46:49 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Moreno, Carmelo Nava
|Arrest Date
|12/24/2018
|Court Case
|201809215
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Driving While Impaired) (M),
|Description
|Moreno, Carmelo Nava (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(driving While Impaired) (M), at 2242 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 02:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Simpson, D