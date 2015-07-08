Description

Moreno, Carmelo Nava (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Open Container (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(driving While Impaired) (M), at 2242 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/24/2018 02:41.