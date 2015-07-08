Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-25-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THOMPSON, MARCEL MCKINSEY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/17/1985
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-25 12:00:00
|Court Case
|5902018245192
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|3000.00
|Name
|LOHMAN, ANNETTE WILKINS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/30/1978
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-25 00:36:00
|Court Case
|5902018245165
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|Name
|KOHLER, CHARLES PERRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/12/1989
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-25 13:29:00
|Court Case
|5902017701680
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|RIDENHOUR, RAY ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/4/1963
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-25 00:19:00
|Court Case
|5902018245164
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOPER, KENTRELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/11/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-25 13:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018244050
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WALTERS, MICHAEL WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|12/12/1984
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-25 00:26:00
|Court Case
|7902018051636
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
|Bond Amount
|1500.00