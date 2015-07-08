Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony
Arrest Date 12/25/2018
Court Case 201809239
Charge Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F),
Description Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F), at 612 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 00:11.
Arresting Officer Eiss, C

Name Funderburk, Jeremy Jerrod
Arrest Date 12/25/2018
Court Case 201809240
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Funderburk, Jeremy Jerrod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1101 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 00:25.
Arresting Officer Birchmore, B

Name Torres-perez, Francisco Javier
Arrest Date 12/25/2018
Court Case 201811085
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Torres-perez, Francisco Javier (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 01:44.
Arresting Officer Plowman, J P

Name Huntley, Brian Lee
Arrest Date 12/25/2018
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Huntley, Brian Lee (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5300 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 03:00.
Arresting Officer Rand, J S

Name Haynie, Cedrion Lumond
Arrest Date 12/25/2018
Court Case 201811090
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
Description Haynie, Cedrion Lumond (B /F/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at S Rocky River Rd, NC, on 12/25/2018 11:25.
Arresting Officer Belk, C B

Name Haynie, Cedrion Lumond
Arrest Date 12/25/2018
Court Case 201811090
Charge 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), And 7) Use Another License/Permit – Misrepresent (M),
Description Haynie, Cedrion Lumond (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), and 7) Use Another License/permit – Misrepresent (M), at S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 11:25.
Arresting Officer Helms, C M