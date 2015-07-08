Charge

1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), And 7) Use Another License/Permit – Misrepresent (M),