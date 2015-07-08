Below are the Union County arrests for 12-25-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2018
|Court Case
|201809239
|Charge
|Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F),
|Description
|Riggsbee, Ronald Anthony (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Parole Or Probation Violation, F (F), at 612 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 00:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Eiss, C
|Name
|Funderburk, Jeremy Jerrod
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2018
|Court Case
|201809240
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Funderburk, Jeremy Jerrod (B /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1101 West Roosevelt Boulevard, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 00:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Birchmore, B
|Name
|Torres-perez, Francisco Javier
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2018
|Court Case
|201811085
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Torres-perez, Francisco Javier (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 01:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Plowman, J P
|Name
|Huntley, Brian Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Brian Lee (B /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 5300 Secrest Short Cut Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 03:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Rand, J S
|Name
|Haynie, Cedrion Lumond
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2018
|Court Case
|201811090
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), And 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M),
|Description
|Haynie, Cedrion Lumond (B /F/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Fel (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), and 7) Fail To Stop For Blue Lights & Siren (M), at S Rocky River Rd, NC, on 12/25/2018 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Belk, C B
|Name
|Haynie, Cedrion Lumond
|Arrest Date
|12/25/2018
|Court Case
|201811090
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), And 7) Use Another License/Permit – Misrepresent (M),
|Description
|Haynie, Cedrion Lumond (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 3) Pwisd Of Marijuana (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), 6) Speeding To Elude Arrest (M), and 7) Use Another License/permit – Misrepresent (M), at S Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/25/2018 11:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, C M