Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-26-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MARTIN, BUDDY
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 5/25/1985
Height 6.3
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-26 10:10:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name GLEATON, EMMANUEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 4/9/1994
Height 5.10
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-26 16:30:00
Court Case 5902018225709
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name SIERP, KRISTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 5/28/1971
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-26 10:25:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name OGLESBY, DAVID LAMAR
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/5/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-26 16:30:00
Court Case 5902018239149
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount

Name LANE, TRAVIS ROBERT
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 1/17/1997
Height 6.0
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-26 11:09:00
Court Case 5902018244946
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount

Name PITTMAN, MICHAEL ARMARD
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/29/1980
Height 5.8
Weight 280
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-26 15:12:00
Court Case 5902018245278
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR CHILD ABUSE
Bond Amount 1000.00