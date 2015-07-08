Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Timmons, Rasheeda Lastar
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Timmons, Rasheeda Lastar (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 12/26/2018 00:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Grooms, A D
|Name
|Blakeney, Keonna Damara
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blakeney, Keonna Damara (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at Us 74/tyson, Monroe, on 12/26/2018 7:53:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Dalley, Seanna Clare
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2018
|Court Case
|201811111
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Dalley, Seanna Clare (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6939 Tree Hill Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/26/2018 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Marks, R K
|Name
|Blakeney, Keonna Damara
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Blakeney, Keonna Damara (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Us 74/tyson, Monroe, on 12/26/2018 7:54:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D
|Name
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon
|Arrest Date
|12/26/2018
|Court Case
|201809039
|Charge
|Conspiracy To Commit A Felony(Robbery Dangrs Weapon), F (F),
|Description
|Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony(robbery Dangrs Weapon), F (F), at 705 Forest Valley Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2018 13:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Eubank, J M
|Name
|Knotts, Tadarian Darian
|Arrest Date
|12-26-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Knotts, Tadarian Darian (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Us 74/tyson, Monroe, on 12/26/2018 7:56:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Philemon, J D