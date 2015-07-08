Below are the Union County arrests for 12-26-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Timmons, Rasheeda Lastar
Arrest Date 12/26/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-Felony (F), 2) Larceny-Felony (F), And 3) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Timmons, Rasheeda Lastar (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-felony (F), 2) Larceny-felony (F), and 3) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at Meck County Jail, Charlotte, NC, on 12/26/2018 00:27.
Arresting Officer Grooms, A D

Name Blakeney, Keonna Damara
Arrest Date 12-26-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Blakeney, Keonna Damara (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Follow Too Closely, at Us 74/tyson, Monroe, on 12/26/2018 7:53:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Dalley, Seanna Clare
Arrest Date 12/26/2018
Court Case 201811111
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Dalley, Seanna Clare (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 6939 Tree Hill Rd, Weddington, NC, on 12/26/2018 09:45.
Arresting Officer Marks, R K

Name Blakeney, Keonna Damara
Arrest Date 12-26-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Blakeney, Keonna Damara (B /F/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Us 74/tyson, Monroe, on 12/26/2018 7:54:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D

Name Heath, Shalyric Treshon
Arrest Date 12/26/2018
Court Case 201809039
Charge Conspiracy To Commit A Felony(Robbery Dangrs Weapon), F (F),
Description Heath, Shalyric Treshon (B /M/16) Arrest on chrg of Conspiracy To Commit A Felony(robbery Dangrs Weapon), F (F), at 705 Forest Valley Ln, Monroe, NC, on 12/26/2018 13:10.
Arresting Officer Eubank, J M

Name Knotts, Tadarian Darian
Arrest Date 12-26-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Knotts, Tadarian Darian (B /M/22) Cited on Charge of Possess Marij Paraphernalia, at Us 74/tyson, Monroe, on 12/26/2018 7:56:00 PM.
Arresting Officer Philemon, J D