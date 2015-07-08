Below are the Union County arrests for 12-27-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Holliman, Brittany Noel
Arrest Date 12/27/2018
Court Case 201809272
Charge 1) Common Law Robbery (F) And 2) Communicating Threats (M),
Description Holliman, Brittany Noel (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of 1) Common Law Robbery (F) and 2) Communicating Threats (M), at 600 W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2018 03:03.
Arresting Officer Martinez, D E

Name Christie, Taylor Docia
Arrest Date 12/27/2018
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Christie, Taylor Docia (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/27/2018 09:51.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Mical, Randall Scott
Arrest Date 12/27/2018
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Dwlr Impaired, Speeding) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Fict/Alt Tittle/Reg Card Tag, No I (M),
Description Mical, Randall Scott (W /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (dwlr Impaired, Speeding) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(fict/alt Tittle/reg Card Tag, No I (M), at 3099 Smith Farm Rd/flowe Dr, Stallings, NC, on 12/27/2018 11:57.
Arresting Officer Simpson, D J

Name Pressley, Jesse Martin
Arrest Date 12/27/2018
Court Case 201811156
Charge 1) Indecent Exposure (M) And 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M),
Description Pressley, Jesse Martin (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of 1) Indecent Exposure (M) and 2) Drunk & Disruptive (M), at 8310 Old Ferry Rd, Fairview, NC, on 12/27/2018 14:34.
Arresting Officer Austin, J F

Name Brown, Christoper Deon
Arrest Date 12/27/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M),
Description Brown, Christoper Deon (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1, M (M), at 7306 E Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/27/2018 15:29.
Arresting Officer Moore, A N

Name Davis, Alan Braxton
Arrest Date 12/27/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M-Larceny, M-Show Cause) (M),
Description Davis, Alan Braxton (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m-larceny, M-show Cause) (M), at 2125 Breezewood Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 12/27/2018 15:50.
Arresting Officer Macdonald, D A