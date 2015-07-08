Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BUSH, TUQUORY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/23/1992
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-28 00:43:00
|Court Case
|5902018013275
|Charge Description
|FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|HERNANDEZ-REYES, MIGUEL ANGEL
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|11/19/1974
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-28 10:08:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MARTIN, LEE WILLIAM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/12/1979
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|204
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-28 13:45:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HUMPHREY, JERRY
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/16/1968
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-28 00:12:00
|Court Case
|5902018245044
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, VAUGHN KASHEEF
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|5/9/1988
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|178
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-28 08:30:00
|Court Case
|5902018245432
|Charge Description
|EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
|Bond Amount
|200000.00
|Name
|BYERS, COBIYAN
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|4/11/1973
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-28 12:49:00
|Court Case
|5902018245443
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|10000.00