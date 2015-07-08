Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-28-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BUSH, TUQUORY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/23/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-28 00:43:00
Court Case 5902018013275
Charge Description FAIL PROVIDE PROOF FARE PAY
Bond Amount 500.00

Name HERNANDEZ-REYES, MIGUEL ANGEL
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 11/19/1974
Height 5.7
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-28 10:08:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount

Name MARTIN, LEE WILLIAM
Arrest Type
DOB 3/12/1979
Height 6.0
Weight 204
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-28 13:45:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name HUMPHREY, JERRY
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 8/16/1968
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-28 00:12:00
Court Case 5902018245044
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000.00

Name WILLIAMS, VAUGHN KASHEEF
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 5/9/1988
Height 6.1
Weight 178
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-28 08:30:00
Court Case 5902018245432
Charge Description EXTRADITION/FUGITIVE OTH STATE
Bond Amount 200000.00

Name BYERS, COBIYAN
Arrest Type Felony
DOB 4/11/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-28 12:49:00
Court Case 5902018245443
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 10000.00