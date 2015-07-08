Below are the Union County arrests for 12-28-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bare, James Wesley
Arrest Date 12/28/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Bare, James Wesley (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2018 07:10.
Arresting Officer Wilkerson, A S

Name Aguilar, Luis Hel Guera
Arrest Date 12-28-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Aguilar, Luis Hel Guera (W /M/18) Cited on Charge of Failure To Reduce Speed To Avoid Accident, at 1298 W Roosevelt Blvd/stafford St, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2018 9:07:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Frederick, Elijah Chance
Arrest Date 12/28/2018
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Frederick, Elijah Chance (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/28/2018 09:35.
Arresting Officer Trull, B J

Name Quail, Darla Belk
Arrest Date 12-28-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Quail, Darla Belk (W /F/54) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Lawyers Rd/gold Dust Ln, Indian Trail, on 12/28/2018 11:34:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L

Name Thomas, Justin Bruce
Arrest Date 12/28/2018
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (F),
Description Thomas, Justin Bruce (W /M/44) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (F), at 6235 Pleasant Hill Church Rd, Marshville, NC, on 12/28/2018 11:21.
Arresting Officer Laney, M D

Name Quail, Darla Belk
Arrest Date 12-28-2018
Court Case
Charge
Description Quail, Darla Belk (W /F/54) Cited on Charge of Fictitious/expired Registration Plate, at Lawyers Rd/gold Dust Ln, Indian Trail, on 12/28/2018 11:36:00 AM.
Arresting Officer Rushing, D L