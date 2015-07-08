Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SUSWELL, RASHEED
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/27/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-29 11:42:00
Court Case 5902018245160
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name GARMON, BRUCE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 2/12/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-29 00:09:00
Court Case 5902016236433
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
Bond Amount 5000.00

Name MACEDA-DEJESUS, LOUIS ROBERTO
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 7/1/1991
Height 5.5
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-29 09:40:00
Court Case 5902018245549
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 500.00

Name PHRASAYAVONG, NINI
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 8/9/1993
Height 5.2
Weight 128
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-29 00:09:00
Court Case 5902018245526
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 2500.00

Name GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/28/1968
Height 6.1
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-29 12:33:00
Court Case 5902018012355
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
Bond Amount 500.00

Name JOHNSON, DEVIN LAMONT
Arrest Type Traffic
DOB 10/22/1976
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2018-12-29 00:47:00
Court Case 5902018245531
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500.00