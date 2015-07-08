Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-29-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SUSWELL, RASHEED
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/27/1992
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-29 11:42:00
|Court Case
|5902018245160
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|GARMON, BRUCE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|2/12/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-29 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902016236433
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MACEDA-DEJESUS, LOUIS ROBERTO
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|7/1/1991
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-29 09:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018245549
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|PHRASAYAVONG, NINI
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|8/9/1993
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|128
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-29 00:09:00
|Court Case
|5902018245526
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|GARNETT, CHRISTOPHER MILTON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/28/1968
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-29 12:33:00
|Court Case
|5902018012355
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500.00
|Name
|JOHNSON, DEVIN LAMONT
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|10/22/1976
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-29 00:47:00
|Court Case
|5902018245531
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00