Below are the Union County arrests for 12-29-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Martin, Jeremy Carl
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Review Of 90-96), M (M),
|Description
|Martin, Jeremy Carl (W /M/21) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(review Of 90-96), M (M), at 501 Jackson Av, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/29/2018 22:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Wall, N
|Name
|Flores, Gomez Elias
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M) And 2) Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Flores, Gomez Elias (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M) and 2) Driving While Impaired (M), at 13098 E Independence Blvd/stallings Rd, Stallings, NC, on 12/29/2018 23:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Reel, Jadarrian Deonte
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Reel, Jadarrian Deonte (B /M/21) Cited on Charge of Speeding, at 2598 W Roosevelt Blvd/roland Dr, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2018 1:26:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Hepler, Jeffrey Wayne
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hepler, Jeffrey Wayne (W /M/47) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at 4599 W Unionville Indian Trail Rd/faith Churc, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/29/2018 2:23:00 AM.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Webb, Michael Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/29/2018
|Court Case
|201811179
|Charge
|Att Break Or Enter Bldg (M), M (F),
|Description
|Webb, Michael Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of Att Break Or Enter Bldg (m), M (F), at 3607 Wolfe Rd, Monroe, NC, on 12/29/2018 04:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Hutchins, Jeffrey Alexander
|Arrest Date
|12-29-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Hutchins, Jeffrey Alexander (W /M/27) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev, at Poplin Rd/bonterra Blvd, Indian Trail, on 12/29/2018 1:16:00 PM.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L