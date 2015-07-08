Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-30-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|CUTTINO, AMY WINSLOW
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|4/11/1973
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-30 11:22:00
|Court Case
|5902018245656
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT AND BATTERY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|THOMPSON, JEWEL LORENZO
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/19/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-30 16:12:00
|Court Case
|5902018245676
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|WILLIAMS, SEAN LAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/8/1990
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|230
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-30 00:21:00
|Court Case
|5902018245607
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|MAYNARD, RONNIE LEON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/16/1972
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-30 10:10:00
|Court Case
|5902018245650
|Charge Description
|CITY/TOWN VIOLATION (M)
|Bond Amount
|Name
|VALDIVIA, MEGAN MARIA
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|10/4/2002
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-30 16:57:00
|Court Case
|5902018245678
|Charge Description
|LAR REMOVE/DEST/DEACT COMPO
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MORGAN, ALEXANDER CASEY
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|1/13/1993
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-30 02:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018245617
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500.00