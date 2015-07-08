Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gurley, Tony Lee
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2018
|Court Case
|201811239
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Gurley, Tony Lee (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2804 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2018 18:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Kirkley, N J
|Name
|Stevens, Steve Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
|Description
|Stevens, Steve Edward (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 999 Kennedy St/massey St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2018 01:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Morris, Sterling Gabriel
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Morris, Sterling Gabriel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6017 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/30/2018 20:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Stevens, Steve Edward
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2018
|Court Case
|201809342
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Stevens, Steve Edward (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1499 Massey St/kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2018 01:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Morris, Calvin Cole
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Non-Support Of Children (M),
|Description
|Morris, Calvin Cole (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 4000 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/30/2018 21:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Starnes, L C
|Name
|Crump, Danielle Anne
|Arrest Date
|12/30/2018
|Court Case
|201809344
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), And 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Crump, Danielle Anne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 2) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 4) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), and 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7225 Baybrook Ln, Harrisburg, NC, on 12/30/2018 01:27.
|Arresting Officer
|Guillen, V