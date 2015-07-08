Below are the Union County arrests for 12-30-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gurley, Tony Lee
Arrest Date 12/30/2018
Court Case 201811239
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (M) (M), And 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Gurley, Tony Lee (W /M/57) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Simple Possess Sch Vi Cs (m) (M), and 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 2804 Pageland Hwy, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2018 18:14.
Arresting Officer Kirkley, N J

Name Stevens, Steve Edward
Arrest Date 12/30/2018
Court Case
Charge Resisting Public Officer, M (M),
Description Stevens, Steve Edward (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resisting Public Officer, M (M), at 999 Kennedy St/massey St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2018 01:00.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Morris, Sterling Gabriel
Arrest Date 12/30/2018
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Morris, Sterling Gabriel (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 6017 W Marshville Blvd, Marshville, NC, on 12/30/2018 20:56.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Stevens, Steve Edward
Arrest Date 12/30/2018
Court Case 201809342
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Stevens, Steve Edward (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 1499 Massey St/kennedy St, Monroe, NC, on 12/30/2018 01:26.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Morris, Calvin Cole
Arrest Date 12/30/2018
Court Case
Charge Non-Support Of Children (M),
Description Morris, Calvin Cole (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Non-support Of Children (M), at 4000 Rogers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/30/2018 21:07.
Arresting Officer Starnes, L C

Name Crump, Danielle Anne
Arrest Date 12/30/2018
Court Case 201809344
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 2) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 3) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Iii (F), 4) Sell/Deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), And 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Crump, Danielle Anne (W /F/33) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 2) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 3) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Iii (F), 4) Sell/deliver Other Sched Iii (F), 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 6) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 7) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), and 8) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 7225 Baybrook Ln, Harrisburg, NC, on 12/30/2018 01:27.
Arresting Officer Guillen, V