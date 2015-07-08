Below are the CMPD arrests for 12-31-2018 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|THREATT, DEMARCO TARELL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/17/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-31 04:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018245721
|Charge Description
|ATTEMPT BREAK/ENTER MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|DAILEY, DESMOND
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|2/4/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-31 11:05:00
|Court Case
|5902018028294
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|2500.00
|Name
|YANG, LONG
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|1/23/1982
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-31 06:06:00
|Court Case
|5902018245723
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|MERCADO, ADAM LATIFF
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|1/11/1991
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-31 13:48:00
|Court Case
|8902017052821
|Charge Description
|H/I FELONY PROBATION VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARTZOG, AMARI
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/10/2002
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-31 10:42:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|REED, ADAM
|Arrest Type
|Felony
|DOB
|12/23/1998
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|177
|Arrest Date Time
|2018-12-31 12:40:00
|Court Case
|5902018245299
|Charge Description
|BREAKING AND OR ENTERING (F)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00