Sanchez, Jason (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 1899 Ellis Griffin Rd/maurice Trull Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/31/2018 21:28.