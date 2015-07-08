Below are the Union County arrests for 12-31-2018. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Knight, Kaylan Nicholas
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2018
|Court Case
|201811276
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Knight, Kaylan Nicholas (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 7502 Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, on 12/31/2018 21:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhirter, R A
|Name
|Csc Service Works VICTIM of Breaking Into Coin Machine
|Arrest Date
|12-31-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Csc Service Works VICTIM of Breaking Into Coin Machine (C), at 2653 Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, between 00:00, 12/28/2018 and 10:59, 12/31/2018. Reported: 10:59, 12/31/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Sanchez, Jason
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M),
|Description
|Sanchez, Jason (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Ficticious Info To Officer (M), at 1899 Ellis Griffin Rd/maurice Trull Rd, Wingate, NC, on 12/31/2018 21:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|Griffin, Charles Darryl
|Arrest Date
|12-31-2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Griffin, Charles Darryl (W /M/47) VICTIM of Identity Theft (C), at 917 Stevens Rd, Monroe, NC, between 08:00, 11/20/2018 and 08:00, 12/20/2018. Reported: 13:14, 12/31/2018.
|Arresting Officer
|Harkey, T
|Name
|Hollmer, Adam Albert
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2018
|Court Case
|201811247
|Charge
|Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F),
|Description
|Hollmer, Adam Albert (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), at Tower Industrial Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 12/31/2018 01:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Roscoe, Michael Wilson
|Arrest Date
|12/31/2018
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Roscoe, Michael Wilson (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3710 Mary Elizabeth Church Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 12/31/2018 22:31.
|Arresting Officer
|Eason, S A