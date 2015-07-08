Below are the CMPD arrests for 01-01-2019 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DOUGLAS, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|6/6/2000
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-01 02:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BROWN, AMBROSE EDWARD
|Arrest Type
|Traffic
|DOB
|5/30/1980
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-01 04:56:00
|Court Case
|5902019200047
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JAMES, JON EDMUNDS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|8/29/1986
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|186
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-01 14:58:00
|Court Case
|5902018241583
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|EAST, XAVIER
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|7/7/1998
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-01 01:29:00
|Court Case
|5902019200020
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED GUN(M)
|Bond Amount
|1000.00
|Name
|DINI, JONATHAN JAMES
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|6/17/1994
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-01 04:30:00
|Court Case
|5902016240230
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR PROBATION VIOL
|Bond Amount
|5000.00
|Name
|MASSEY, DERON SHELDON
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/6/1991
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2019-01-01 15:37:00
|Court Case
|5902018245115
|Charge Description
|UNAUTHORIZED USE OF MOTOR VEH
|Bond Amount
|1000.00