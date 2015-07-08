Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Kelly, Stephanie Marie
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900009
|Charge
|Awdw W/ Knife (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Stephanie Marie (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 718 Benton St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2019 10:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Emerson, Randy Gerard
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900009
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M), M (M),
|Description
|Emerson, Randy Gerard (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m), M (M), at 1008 Catawba Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2019 10:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Kilian, R L
|Name
|Curry, Charles Byron
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2019
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Expired Reg), M (M),
|Description
|Curry, Charles Byron (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr, Expired Reg), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2019 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Barnette, C A
|Name
|Phillips, Johnathan Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900014
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Phillips, Johnathan Dwayne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2019 13:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Mayhew, D S
|Name
|Demopoulos, Kristina Annette
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2019
|Court Case
|201900015
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Demopoulos, Kristina Annette (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 9316 Mcelroy Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/1/2019 13:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Deese, J P
|Name
|Taylor, Yvonija Terene
|Arrest Date
|01/01/2019
|Court Case
|201800034
|Charge
|Child Abuse – Misd (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Yvonija Terene (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 804 Springwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/1/2019 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C