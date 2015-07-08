Below are the Union County arrests for 01-01-2019. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Kelly, Stephanie Marie
Arrest Date 01/01/2019
Court Case 201900009
Charge Awdw W/ Knife (M),
Description Kelly, Stephanie Marie (B /F/47) Arrest on chrg of Awdw W/ Knife (M), at 718 Benton St, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2019 10:50.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Emerson, Randy Gerard
Arrest Date 01/01/2019
Court Case 201900009
Charge Assault Inflicting Injury(M), M (M),
Description Emerson, Randy Gerard (B /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m), M (M), at 1008 Catawba Av, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2019 10:54.
Arresting Officer Kilian, R L

Name Curry, Charles Byron
Arrest Date 01/01/2019
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(Dwlr, Expired Reg), M (M),
Description Curry, Charles Byron (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2(dwlr, Expired Reg), M (M), at 3344 Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 1/1/2019 12:00.
Arresting Officer Barnette, C A

Name Phillips, Johnathan Dwayne
Arrest Date 01/01/2019
Court Case 201900014
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Phillips, Johnathan Dwayne (W /M/22) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 2101 Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 1/1/2019 13:44.
Arresting Officer Mayhew, D S

Name Demopoulos, Kristina Annette
Arrest Date 01/01/2019
Court Case 201900015
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Demopoulos, Kristina Annette (W /F/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 9316 Mcelroy Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 1/1/2019 13:45.
Arresting Officer Deese, J P

Name Taylor, Yvonija Terene
Arrest Date 01/01/2019
Court Case 201800034
Charge Child Abuse – Misd (M),
Description Taylor, Yvonija Terene (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Child Abuse – Misd (M), at 804 Springwood Dr, Wesley Chapel, NC, on 1/1/2019 17:20.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C